Mochio Mochi Donut
Mochio Mochi Donut
Mochi Donuts
Boba Teas
Cold Drinks
Hot Teas
Single
$3.50
Chewy Rice Flower Donut
Half-Dozen
$17.95
Chewy Rice Flower Donut
Dozen
$29.95
Chewy Rice Flower Donut
Classic Milk Tea
$4.95
Jasmine Milk Tea
$4.95
Coconut Black Milk Tea
$4.95
Strawberry Milk Tea
$4.95
Taro Milk Tea
$4.95
Taro Coconut Milk Tea
$4.95
Hokkaido Milk Tea
$4.95
Strawberry Fruit Tea
$4.95
Dragonfruit Fruit Tea
$4.95
Mango Fruit Tea
$4.95
Passionfruit Fruit Tea
$4.95
Lychee Fruit Tea
$4.95
Vietnamese Coffee
$4.75
Thai Tea
$4.75
Fiji Water
$3.00
500ml Fiji Water
Topo Chico
$2.95
Red Bull
$3.50
Banana Milk
$3.50
Strawberry Milk
$3.50
Coffee Milk
$3.50
Ube Milk
$3.50
Korean Jujube Tea
$3.95
Warm Korean Jujube Tea
Korean Ginger Honey Tea
$3.95
Warm Korean Ginger Honey Tea
Korean Honey Plum Tea
$3.95
Mochio Mochi Donut Location and Hours
(214) 613-6216
5420 Ross Ave #160, Dallas, TX 75206
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 9AM
All hours
